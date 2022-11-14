Next Snow Chance Inbound:

Well, after seeing our first measurable snowfall of the season this past weekend, our next shot isn’t too far behind. It all comes with the storm system that is making it’s way out of the 4-corners region and into the southern plains this morning. Ahead of this system, we remain dry but cold for Monday.

If you are heading out this morning, you’ll likely want to bundle up in layers as temperatures are sitting in the low to mid 20s. With clouds remaining overhead for a good chunk of the day, temperatures won’t warm much. While a a spot or two may hit the 40° mark, most will struggle to make it out of the 30s. Fortunately, we won’t have to worry about snow chances for the evening commute or even during the first half of the night.

Tuesday’s Snow:

Guidance from there lifts our next storm system into the S. Indiana, with scattered snow showers spreading over the area by sunrise Tuesday. While there will more than likely be only a dusting at that time, it’s possible that accumulations will start to pick up in time for the morning commute. To be safe, make sure to plan extra travel time for possible slick/slushy conditions.

For the most part, this mainly will pertain to roadways that have cooled quicker than others, such as back roads, bridges, and overpasses. The rest of Tuesday does features a chance for on and off snow showers. Thanks to the cloud cover, the snowfall, and a rather chilly northeasterly wind, highs look to remain in the 30s once again.

Snow Chances Continue:

Accumulation-wise, this won’t be in anyway shape or form a big storm. From what it looks like, areas closer to the IL/WI border will be able to pick up a trace to 2″, with areas to the south and east of Rockford ending up with an inch or less. The forecast remains busy into Wednesday as another disturbance swings into the Great Lakes, resulting in yet another shot at some snow.

Like Tuesday’s chances, this chance looks to remain scattered and light, but may result in an additional 1″ for some. We end this week’s snowy trend with a few flurries on Thursday before the forecast turns very cold ahead of the upcoming weekend. The bitterly cold air-mass that ends up wrapping around the departing low will help bring our highs down to the 20s from Thursday onward. Overnight lows drop into the teens, making for quite the bitterly cold nights.