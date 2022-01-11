Bitterly Cold Tuesday Morning, Slowly Warming Back Up

Coldest Period:

Historically, January 11th marks the beginning of the coldest period of the calendar year for the Rockford area. Up until the 28th, average highs hover around 29-degrees, with our average lows sitting near 14-degrees. While we do start off the coldest period of the year with an arctic air-mass, a warm and organized southwest breeze will help temperatures climb closer to average by this afternoon.

Slowly Warning Up:

Our Tuesday does begin with the leftovers of this most recent Arctic cold snap. Fortunately, once the sun rises, winds out of the south-southwest will help pull us out of the teens and into the upper 20s by the late-afternoon hours. Wind gusts could approach 30 mph, especially between noon and 5PM. Clouds are expected to gather up late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as our next disturbance slides in. There will be enough moisture in the low-levels for a few flurries to occur before sunrise.

Midweek Outlook:

Guidance does show cloud cover sticking around for a majority of our Wednesday, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 30s. The disturbance that I mentioned earlier is expected to track to our north late in the day, bringing a cold front through Wednesday evening. It doesn’t look like we’ll be dealing with a disrespectfully cold air-mass like we have the past couple of cold frontal passages. Temperatures only look to drop by a couple of degrees by Thursday afternoon, with highs in the low 30s. A few flurries will be possible during the early stages of the day, with cloudy skies lasting into the afternoon.