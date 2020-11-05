Blocking high limits moisture and rain chances this week

High pressure anchored over the South and Southeast has really scoured out the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. It has also helped to block incoming storm systems from the west by shifting them away from northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, or just drying them up before even moving into the Great Lakes. Since moisture is limited and storm systems are few and far between, skies have stayed sunny the last two days giving temperatures an added boost into the upper 60s and low 70s. The high temperature in Rockford reached 72 degrees Monday and 73 degrees Tuesday, just one degree away from the record high temperature for the 4th of November. That was 74 degrees set back in 1978.

We will see a little more cloud cover move overhead Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a weak upper level low drifts from the Plains into southern Illinois by Thursday morning. This will cause skies to turn mostly cloudy through the morning, but we should see clearing during the afternoon and evening. Starting off with a little more cloud cover Thursday may hold temperatures in the upper 60s, but still well above average.

High pressure will remain over the Southeast, shifting a bit further into the Northeast by the weekend. In return, moisture will be pushed northward ahead of an advancing cold front that looks to move through early next week. This will bring in our next chance for rain, which could be as early as Sunday, but likely holding off until Monday or Tuesday of next week.