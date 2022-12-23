Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.

Wind gusts were a big reason for why we saw the blowing and drifting, with some peak wind gusts approaching 50 miles per hour earlier this afternoon.

Wind gusts start to calm a bit through the night tonight, but still could peak around 40 or even 45 miles per hour through early tomorrow.

All this blowing snow is causing hazardous road conditions, with most counties reporting either completely covered or mostly covered roads. To check in on updated road conditions, visit this link for Illinois: https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/index.html or this one for Wisconsin: https://511wi.gov/. The majority of roads in the city are decent and free of snow, but county roads out in the open are extremely susceptible to blowing and drifting.

Some counties have decided to stop plowing roadways tonight as many North/South oriented roads are becoming impassable. Ogle, Lee, and Stephenson Counties have put out similar statements like the one below: Stay home if at all possible.

Most north/south roads on the west side of the county are becoming impassable. County Highway will not be plowing after 5pm. White out conditions have contributed to several accidents. Stay home unless it’s an emergency. We cannot guarantee if we would be able to get to you. pic.twitter.com/lGwwRMjbW2 — Ogle County Sheriff (@OgleCoSheriff) December 23, 2022

Temperatures hover below zero for most of the night, but we start warming up a bit overnight. By early Saturday morning, most will be sitting close to the zero-degree mark. Blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern through the night.

Temperatures tomorrow get back above zero, but not by much. Blowing and drifting snow slowly ramps down as winds calm a bit through the afternoon.

Wind chills remain well below zero through the day tomorrow, only reaching up into the teens below zero at their highest point during the afternoon.

We finally see wind chills reach back close to zero by Christmas afternoon, as winds continue to calm, and temperatures rise a bit more.

Our next chance for accumulating snow is not that far off. A clipper system late Christmas evening into Monday looks to bring at least some additional snowfall to the area, but totals are still a bit of a question mark. A couple inches is certainly not out of the question, depending on the track of the system. The good news is, there will not be strong winds accompanying this system.

We are still cold through Christmas, and then we have another chance for snow Monday. But some warmer weather is on the way, with temperatures reaching the 20s, 30s, and 40s through each next day through the middle of the week, with rain chances coming in next weekend.