Blustery Monday, Few Flurries/Snow Showers Tuesday

Wind Advisory:

The big weather story as we enter the new work week is going to be strong winds and the cold that comes along for the ride. Earlier this morning, a Wind Advisory went into place for the entire area and is expected to remain in effect until mid-day.

During this stretch, wind gusts could range anywhere from 40-50 mph which will be strong enough to blow away any light weight objects of holiday decorations that aren’t secured properly. With these strong winds, there is the possibility for isolated power outages. For those traveling during the morning commute, make sure to take it slow, especially if you travel in a high-profile vehicle.

Coldest Night Ahead:

Highs today will actually happen during the early morning hours as very cold air continues to usher in behind yesterday’s frontal passage. Walking out, temperatures will be in the upper 20s/low 30s, falling into the low 20s by the evening commute.

Winds will continue to remain gusty throughout the afternoon, with gusts up to 30-40 mph possible. It won’t be until after sunset in which we the region sees significant improvements in the wind department. But this wind is setting the stage for the coldest night of the season thus far as temperatures are expected to fall into the single-digits by Tuesday morning.

Few Flurries Tuesday:

Along with the frigid cold does come an increase in cloud cover as our next storm system slides to our west and to our south. Remember when we said that accumulating snow was possible with this system late last week? This is one of the reasons why we say we can’t hash out the finer details until a day or two before the event. The forecast went from “accumulations possible” to “a couple of flurries and snow showers”.

This is also a good example on why you should trust your local meteorologist instead of trusting those social media accounts that use model data as click-bait. Cloudy skies do remain as well as the frigid cold. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 20s. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 30s by Wednesday and then into the 40s by Thursday.