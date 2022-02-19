After the snow squalls that moved through last night and brought 1.2 inches of snow to Rockford, we saw cool and sunny conditions. There was a lot less wind today than yesterday, but that will quickly change overnight tonight. Temperatures will increase through the night as winds pick up, coming out of the South anywhere from 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow, winds will continue to increase, and temperatures will rise all the way up into the upper 40s and near 50°. Skies will be very sunny tomorrow, but blustery conditions put a damper on the otherwise perfect day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Eastern half of the viewing area ahead of the winds set to increase tomorrow. This advisory goes into effect at 9AM tomorrow morning and lasts until 3PM. Winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour during that time.

After the wind and warmth tomorrow, the attention turns toward the next winter weather system working its way across the Stateline. This system looks to initially bring some rain showers to the area, and then transition to a wintry mix and then maybe some snow showers on the back end. The boundary looks to place itself right over the Stateline, so very small shifts in the track would indicate more rain or more of a mix. Regardless, we are looking at the potential for some slick road conditions during the day on Tuesday. Stay tuned to the forecast in the next day or two as details emerge!

Looking beyond that system, temperatures remain on the cooler side, as high temperatures get nowhere near 30 for the rest of the work week. There is another chance for some snow on Thursday. Here’s a look at the 7-Day forecast.