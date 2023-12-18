For those that are itching for a taste of winter, you’re in luck thanks to a strong cold front that came through the region overnight.

This brief dose of winter does come with quite the blustery wind. As of right now, there are no wind advisories or high wind alerts in place. However, a good chunk of southern Minnesota, and all of eastern and northeast Iowa are under a Wind Advisory until 9AM this morning.

For us, the strongest winds will occur between 8AM and 1PM, peaking at 40 mph. It’s this wind that will severely limit afternoon highs to the upper 20s while also leaving wind chills in the low teens. Before you leave, make sure to dress in extra layers. It’ll also be important to secure any light-weighted objects or decorations before leaving.

A few wind-driven flurries and snow showers will also be possible, especially before mid-day.

Winds remain breezy for the evening commute, but simmer down prior to midnight.

As this trough or dip in the stream that is associated with today’s chill pushes east, a ridge of high pressure will take it’s place. This will help bring a bit more sunshine and warmer temperatures for Tuesday, with highs peaking in the low 30s.

Expect this climb in temperatures to carry on into the second half of the week. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday to feature highs in the low 40s.