We finally saw some rain across the Stateline with Saturday night’s storms! The bulk of the Stateline saw a good soaking rain for the first time in months. The Rockford airport recorded over 1.5″ last night, while other areas nearby also saw similar totals of around or over 1.0″. The picture below shows a red box outlining Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, and portions of Carroll, Ogle, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties. Within that box, radar estimates that around 1.4″ of rain fell on average across that area within the last 24 hours.

We had some scattered showers again Sunday afternoon, behind a cold front that swept through early in the day. This caused some high temperatures to reach into the upper-70s and low-80s, while others were in the low and mid-70s.

Behind the front, we had some strong winds, with the strongest gusts up around 30-35 mph for most in the Stateline. Winds will calm a bit tonight, but could still gust up to 25 mph through Monday evening.

Temperatures fall to the low 60s tonight, with a few spotty showers sticking around early in the evening. Winds will remain on the breezy side from the West.

Another cool day brings us highs in the 70s tomorrow with a very similar look to what we saw Sunday afternoon. Breezy winds, overcast skies, and a few rain showers are going to headline the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well, but any storms we see will not be strong.

Spotty showers continue to spin around the upper-level low pressure system for the next couple days. Rain chances are scattered once again Monday afternoon and evening, but rain totals will not be that impressive. Most will see less than a quarter inch outside of thunderstorms.

Even with the 1.5″ of rain that Rockford received last night, we are still far behind normal for the month of June. However, we did improve significantly from where we stood as of Saturday. Now we are at just under 2.0″ of rain for the month, but that is still less than half what we should see by this date.

While we do have some more rain chances next week, there is still plenty of uncertainty as to how they will develop over the coming days. Thunderstorms are also a possibility, but specifics are not consistent at the moment for a day-to-day forecast. As of now, we will see chances for rain and storms Wednesday night through Saturday before clearing out again next Sunday. Temperatures will return closer to and above normal by the middle of the week.