After a hot afternoon, a cluster of showers and storms will push through toward the night tonight. For more details on those storms, click this link. Temperatures will fall down to the mid-60s with isolated showers and storms remaining possible through the night.

We are in store for a much cooler afternoon Sunday than we have seen for most of last week. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s, but scattered showers and even a few storms are possible. Winds will be a bit on the stronger side, gusting to 30 mph behind the cold front that passes early in the day.

Scattered showers and even a few storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening as the upper-level low pressure system continues to spin across the Great Lakes, bringing us rounds of showers throughout Sunday and Monday before pulling away by Tuesday.

Outside of thunderstorms, we will not see much in the way of rain at all. Most will see less than a quarter inch of rainfall outside of thunderstorms.

This lack of heavy rainfall looks to only continue our dry trend this season. We have only seen less than 0.37″ of rainfall in Rockford, the driest through this date in June since 1988. Drought conditions have only continued to worsen over the last few weeks.

Other than a few cooler days to start the week, we look to return to seasonal normal for highs next week. Additional rain chances are possible late next week as well.