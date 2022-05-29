Saturday temperatures reached the mid 70s in most places. The second half of the weekend brings much warmer temperatures. We’re back to an above average temperature pattern by about 10-15 degrees for Sunday and Memorial Day. If you don’t like the heat, there will be a cold front that will drop our temperatures about mid-week. If you are planning on getting outside to enjoy the warm weather over the next few days, don’t forget to stay hydrated.

Winds are going to be gusty Sunday and into Memorial Day. Sunday and Monday we’re looking at gusts as high as 35-40mph out of the south.

Cloud cover is going to increase by mid morning Sunday, so we will not see nearly as much sun compared to Saturday. The next chance of rain will hold off until Tuesday with the next front that will pass through the area. During peak heating of the day with the warm temperatures, we could see a few very isolated afternoon showers develop Sunday and Monday but it won’t really be anything measurable. The better chances for a little bit more of a measurable rain comes Tuesday. The rainfall amounts still do not look that impressive, right now it only looks like areas across the Stateline will get about 0.05-0.50” Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas northwest of the Stateline highlighted for the best chances of severe weather Sunday and Monday. As a cold front approaches us, we must watch this. Right now the SPC has the Stateline under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather chances on Tuesday. However, the best chances for severe weather remains to our southwest where there is an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5). Your First Warn Weather team will still be watching this so stay tuned in.