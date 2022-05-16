Sun-Filled, But Breezy:

Despite the fact that the Stateline got in a few showers yesterday, highs across the area managed to climb into the lower 70s. Highs will climb back into the lower 70s today, but under plenty of sun. There is a breeze that develops out of the west-northwest by this afternoon, with gusts peaking between 25-30 mph.

The combination of that breeze, plus the low relative humidity levels will result in an elevated fire risk this afternoon. If you’re planning to burn, please use caution and keep it under control. Also, discard any smoking products properly. Winds remain breezy during the evening commute before simmering down overnight. This will make for a relatively quiet night with overnight lows falling into the 40s by sunrise Tuesday.

Much Cooler This Time:

Fortunately, there won’t be any talk about heat safety, oppressive humidity, or excessive heat this week. Temperatures after today look to trend 20°-30° cooler than the stretch of record highs we saw last week. Tuesday looks to kick off with plenty of sunshine, with clouds gathering up during the afternoon. With winds out of the east, temperatures look to end up a few degrees cooler, with most in the lower 70s.

Our next shot at some rain will come during the day on Wednesday, which will drop temperatures by a few degrees for the middle of the week. However, thanks to a lifting warm front, temperatures bounce back into the upper 70s for both Thursday and Friday. With that warm front lifting through, we’ll have to keep an eye out for a few isolated t-storms Thursday afternoon. High from there look to drop into the 60s for the upcoming weekend.