Rainfall Recap:

Closer to the low in central Iowa, the potential for severe weather was present. Locally, it was more of a rain event as almost all of our airports registered totals in the .25″ to .75″ range. Temperature-wise, yesterday’s southwest breeze was enough to push us into the upper 40s.

Somewhat cooler times are ahead of us thanks a cold front that came through overnight. Now, we’re not a significant drop that will place us more in line with mid-January standards. However, thanks to overcast skies and a bit of a westerly breeze, expect highs today to top out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Along with today’s gloomy weather does come the chance for a few sprinkles or flurries. Though those chances appear to be slim.

Next Storm System:

The mid-portion of the work week is to start off on a dry but cloudy note. In fact, most of the daylight hours does feature dry conditions. Shortly after the evening commute however, that all changes. The parade of storm systems continues as another and yet stronger low pressure system takes aim on the region, bringing some sort of impact on our daily routine well into Thursday. The biggest uncertainty with this upcoming event remains to be the storms track and where that will place the great potential for snow.

Locally, forecast models do show precipitation falling as snow for an hour or two before transitioning to a wintry mix overnight into Thursday. As of this morning, the EURO (European) model and the GFS (American) model were in somewhat agreement that the low will track through the northern half of the state. If that scenario were to play out, that would place the greatest potential for accumulating snow to our north and west.

It’s in these areas where the National Weather Service has implemented winter weather alerts. With that being said, the slightest shift south will heighten our chances for snow accumulations. Something that we’ll need to monitor over the next 12-24 hours.

On the backside, colder air filters in, leaving highs in the low 30s for both Friday and Saturday. Post our late week winter storm, the only change we’ll be tracking for any precipitation will be a flurry or two this weekend.