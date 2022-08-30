Historic August:

For the second straight day, severe thunderstorms rolled on through the Stateline. Fortunately for us, Monday’s storms didn’t really pick up in intensity until they entered the better instability or atmospheric energy that was displaced to our east.

Rainfall-wise, the Rockford International Airport managed to pick up .30″, placing our monthly rainfall total to 8.88″. This pushes August 2022 into the top 5 for wettest August on record (since 1905). Now, that’s more than likely where our monthly rainfall total will peak as a more tranquil weather pattern settles in for the final days of the month and meteorological summer!

Plenty of Sun To Go Around:

With high pressure settling over the Midwest U.S, we see a nice break from not only the rain, but also the potential for severe weather. Expect sunshine to dominate our skies for much of the daylight hours Tuesday, with a few clouds popping up for the afternoon. Winds behind yesterday’s frontal passage do get a bit breezy, with gusts approaching 30 mph.

However, today’s northwesterly wind will help bring both our temperatures and humidity levels down, making it feel much more comfortable. Highs look to peak near the 80-degree mark. More of the same can be expected for the middle of the work week. However, with winds tilting more out of the west-northwest, we can expect our temperatures to climb a few more degrees.

Quiet weather extends into Thursday and for much of Friday, with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s. Overall, the final days of August and the first few days of Meteorological Fall look to provide plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. Our next cold front looks to make it’s presence known during the day Saturday, bringing the potential a few storms. This will also bring temperatures back down a few degrees for the end of the weekend and for the beginning of next week.