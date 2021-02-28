Breezy winds Monday morning push wind chills into the single digits

Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and low 20s to kick off Monday following the passage of a cold front Sunday afternoon. Northwest winds have eased a bit from the strong gusts they were at earlier, however, will remain sustained around 20 mph through daybreak.
This will push wind chills down into the upper single digits and low teens Monday morning. The day will begin with plenty of sunshine but cloud cover will quickly build back in mid to late morning. Those clouds are in response to a quick moving disturbance that’ll slide down the Great Lakes, clipping southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois during the early afternoon. With a parched atmosphere overhead, very little precipitation is expected other than a flurry or two. Those clouds will be quick to clear Monday evening, leaving us with a mostly clear sky Monday night.