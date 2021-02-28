Breezy winds Monday morning push wind chills into the single digits

The mild, sunny weather that the Stateline has seen quite a lot of over the past week won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

On Saturday, the city of Rockford reached a high temperature of 44° making it the sixth consecutive day with at, or above, normal temperatures. It was also the warmest Saturday in Rockford since December 19th when the high temperature was also 44°. 40’s should return for most of the Stateline on Sunday though much of the area will likely be stuck in the upper 30’s. Following a chance for some light morning showers, cloudy skies will slowly thin out through the rest of the day leaving mostly clear conditions overhead through the night. Temperatures will likely be dropping back below normal on Monday with highs expected to be in the middle to upper 30’s as a result of a cold frontal passage. Temperatures recover quickly though with a large mid-upper level trough forming aloft and a strong system of high pressure moving to our southeast bringing the Stateline strong southeasterly flow. Highs on Tuesday are expected to return to the lower to middle 40’s. The warm air aloft will keep flowing into the area for Wednesday and Thursday with lower 50’s expected on Wednesday and lower to middle 50’s forecast for Thursday. A system of high pressure moving in from the north will work to advect cool air into the Midwest for Friday and Saturday cooling conditions down a bit just in time for the weekend. Although, temperatures are still forecast to remain above normal with highs forecast in the middle 40’s.