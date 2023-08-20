Winds have turned to the northeast Sunday following the passage of a cold front, but it didn’t stop temperatures from warming into the upper 80s and low 90s. The heat index soared well over 100 degrees for many, with several locations still over 100 degrees at 6pm! A HEAT ADVISORY and EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remain in place through 8pm.

Our skies will remain partly cloudy through the evening, but we will see an increase in higher level clouds and haze through the night and into Monday. Temperatures Sunday night are expected to dip into the mid-60s, warming into the middle and upper 80s Monday afternoon.

Sunday’s cold front will retreat back north as a warm front during the afternoon Tuesday. As it does, temperatures are once again expected to rise. But the degree of heat that builds back in will depend on just how fast the warm front pushes north. It may not completely pass through the entire area until Tuesday night.

It’s also possible that a few storms could move in and along the front Tuesday evening/night as a very weak and subtle upper-level disturbance moves southeast from the Plains. If this occurs, then temperatures on Wednesday may not reach their full potential due to cooler outflow boundaries and the front stalling out just to the south. If, however, those storms don’t actually occur and miss us mostly to the north then it is likely that highs will warm into the mid-90s with heat index values over 105 -110 degrees.

A HEAT ADVISORY will go back into effect beginning Tuesday morning, while an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH will go into effect for a portion of south-central and southwest Wisconsin, as well as for northwest Illinois.

Thursday is likely to be the hottest day out of the week before another cold front comes in Friday. This will help break the heat leading into next weekend when high temperatures are only forecast to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s!

Given the likelihood of several 90-degree (plus) days and heat index values over 100 degrees, it’s very important to make sure you’re taking the necessary precautions to stay safe during the prolonged heat. Heat exhaustion and stroke can occur rather quickly if outdoors for too long. Several days of high heat and humidity, with little relief at night, can put added stress on your body. It’s important to know the signs of heat related illness and take the necessary steps to relieve those or seek medical attention if necessary.