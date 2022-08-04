Brief Break:

You can say we dodged a bullet Wednesday as our temperatures were greatly affected by the showers and storms from earlier in the day. The humidity however crept right back up to Florida-like levels once yesterday’s rain came to a close.

Thankfully, a cold front sliding through this morning will bring a more comfortable feel to the air for the remainder of the work week. While a few clouds can be expected with this morning’s frontal passage, a tranquil and sun-filled day lies ahead with highs in the mid 80s.

Friday will also feature quite a bit of sunshine, with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. The only difference is, humidity rises a smidge thanks to our winds being out of the east-southeast.

Heat Returns This Weekend:

Guidance then shows a warm front sliding through on Saturday, allowing warmer flow to take over. This will bring the potential for 90-degree weather not only for Saturday, but also for Sunday. Humidity also will climb, placing heat index values in the upper 90s for Saturday afternoon.

Of the two days, Saturday would be the day where you’ll need to make heat safety a BIG priority. Especially if you’re planning to attend Festa Italiana or any of the remaining days of the Ogle County Fair.

Sunday is a”transition day” as our second cold front will bring only with our next chance for storms, but also it will bring temperatures down considerably for the early portions of next week. High temperatures Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday look to top out in the lower 80s under a good amount of sunshine!