Much-Needed Rainfall:

Mother nature has been busy throwing multiple soaking rain opportunities at the Stateline the past couple of days. What’s completely mind blowing is that the total rainfall for the past two days equates to more rainfall than the entire month of June.

Rainfall in which we DESPERATELY needed! Looking ahead, we’re not out of the woods just yet as we have a few more rain chances before our weather pattern simmers down by week’s end.

Unsettled Pattern Continues:

A few showers, isolated thunderstorms may linger into the early morning hours. However, much of our Wednesday remains fairly dry, with highs only climbing into the lower 80s.

Despite the fact that our high temperatures are trending cooler, humidity levels remain high this afternoon. The umbrella will more than likely be needed Thursday as rain chances go up thanks to an area of low-pressure slides to our south.

Relief Moves In:

Another cold front is expected to slide through the region late Thursday night into Friday. This, along with an area of high pressure locked over the Great Lakes, will allow relief to settle in.

Highs into the weekend remain in the lower 80s, with lows cooling to as low as the upper 50s Saturday night. So, if you are not a huge fan of the humidity as of late, less humid times are on the way. Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday feature a good amount of sun, with the next rain chance arriving Sunday night.