Temperatures Tuesday afternoon fell just shy of the 90 degree mark, but it felt more like the low to mid 90s as dew point temperatures climbed into the low 70s. The rise in moisture was the result of a gusty southwest wind for much of the afternoon; those wind speeds should slowly begin to subside through the late evening.

We had a few more clouds Tuesday afternoon as a weakening cluster of showers and thunderstorms moved across central Wisconsin. The majority of Tuesday evening is expected to remain dry under a partly cloudy sky. Breezy southwest winds will hold temperatures in the 80s through much of the evening, only dropping into the low 70s by Wednesday morning.

A cold front passing through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois late Tuesday night will bring with it just an isolated chance for a shower/storm, but most are likely to remain dry. Winds shifting around to the west, and then northwest, Wednesday afternoon will help bring dew point temperatures down into the mid 60s. While still humid, it won’t feel quite as muggy as it did Tuesday afternoon. Dew point temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 60s for Thursday afternoon.