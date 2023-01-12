Temperatures Thursday afternoon didn’t quite make it to the 50-degrees like Wednesday afternoon, but the above average trend continued another day. Highs across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin reached the low to mid 30s, rising to 38 degrees in Rockford. The average high should be around 29 degrees.

The sunshine from the last couple of days faded away to more cloud cover, leaving skies mostly cloudy for much of Thursday afternoon. As an upper-level low pressure system moves through the Midwest, drizzle and light snow flurries will be likely during the evening and overnight. Accumulations remain minor, but a light dusting is possible on grassy surfaces Friday morning. As temperatures slowly trend down below freezing during the night, there may be a few slick spots for Friday morning. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be a little cooler than where they have been the last few days, but still remain above average. Highs Friday warm into the low 30s.

High pressure moves in during the afternoon Friday which should help clear skies a little Friday evening and overnight. As winds turn calm, temperatures could potentially fall into the teens Saturday morning. The calm winds and clear skies are likely to lead to areas of frost and fog Saturday morning. Southwest winds take hold Saturday and Sunday bringing highs back into the 30s Saturday, and then mid 40s for Sunday.