Temperatures Thursday afternoon warmed into the upper 80s and low 90s but the heat index temperature climbed well into the mid/upper 90s for some. In fact, Freeport had a peak heat index temperature of 100 degrees earlier in the afternoon!

The building heat and humidity ahead of an incoming cold front has produced a few widely isolated showers and thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, although the precipitation has had a hard time maintaining strength through the evening and has been quickly weakening.

That’s because of the amount of dry air in the middle of the atmosphere. Water vapor imagery shows plenty of dry across Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as out through the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast, limiting the overall ability for storms to continue to grow in both coverage and strength. While most of these showers and storms remain below severe limits, there could be one or two east of Rockford that grow enough to produce a strong wind gust or two. Areas most likely to see a higher risk for strong/severe storms will be northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. Our storm threat, locally, will come to an end after 7pm/8pm.