Tuesday afternoon has been another beautiful day, comfortable too, as temperatures have warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s. A great day for the start of the Stephenson County Fair in Freeport! Skies will remain dry through the evening and most of the night as cloud cover slowly increases from the south and west.

The Stateline is sandwiched between a cold front to the north and stationary boundary to the south. Extremely heavy rainfall fell along the stationary front, bringing record rainfall to areas in and around the St. Louis, MO region where totals added up to over a foot of rain in just 12 hours! According to the National Weather Service in St. Louis, the metro received 25% of their yearly rainfall total in just 12 hours! That’s a lot of rain! Unfortunately, the heavy rain threat continues across southern portions of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

Closer to home we’ll see a few showers dot the skies early Wednesday morning, with another chance for rain returning Thursday morning. No severe weather is expected but a few isolated rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. These will be forming as a couple cold front pass through the Midwest and Great Lakes, eventually pulling down a slightly cooler air mass through the end of the week.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be much, only a tenth of an inch or two across the region, although a few locally higher amounts could be possible. After that, high pressure builds in for the end of the week as temperatures remain in the low 80s through the start of the weekend.