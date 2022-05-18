After several record high and record warm low temperatures were shattered last week, this week has been much different. We’ve once again returned back to a below normal trend with our temperatures, something that we’ll continue to see through the upcoming weekend. While not too far below average (low 70s) Monday and Tuesday, temperatures were roughly ten (10) degrees below average Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Cloud cover following the rain that moved through Wednesday morning will slowly clear from west to east Wednesday night. This will allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid 50s. As winds shift back around to the south and southwest Thursday ahead of an advancing low pressure system and cold front, temperatures on Thursday will warm back into the low 80s during the afternoon. Humidity will also go up, but it won’t be nearly as muggy as it was last week.

Southwest winds will continue Thursday night holding temperatures in the middle to upper 60s through Friday morning. Highs Friday will depending heavily on the timing of the cold front. An earlier arrival of the cold front means temperatures won’t have an opportunity to warm much, likely remaining in the low to mid 70s before dropping off Friday night. This would also mean that the risk for strong/severe storms would be lower. If the front, however, is delayed and comes through more towards the afternoon then highs will warm back into the low 80s and would see a slightly higher risk for a few strong storms during that time.

No matter what time the front comes through Friday, temperatures will fall quickly behind with highs dropping back down to only 60 degrees Saturday. There will be a few lingering showers throughout the day Saturday with drier skies expected Sunday.