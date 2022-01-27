Brief Warm-Up for Thursday, Temps Fall into Friday

Brief Warm-Up:

Take a good look folks! First off, we’re not waking up to a wind chill advisory this morning. Secondly, the entire region is waking up to MUCH, and I mean MUCH warmer temperatures thanks to a “warm” south/southwest wind overnight.

As a matter of fact, temperatures compared to 24 hours ago are starting off 30° to 40° warmer, with most sitting in the low 20s. Although wind chill values aren’t dangerously low like Wednesday morning, you still want to make sure to put on an extra layer or two before heading out. Our southwest wind is also contributing to single-digit wind chills early on.

A cold front sliding through during the mid-day to early afternoon hours will keep the cloud cover around, as well as the breeze. The only difference being the wind direction, as winds after the frontal passage will shift to the northwest. Gusts at times are expected to peak at 20-25 mph.

A few isolated flurries and snow showers will also be possible, but we won’t see much if anything for accumulation. Our snow chances linger into the early hours of tonight, with skies gradually clearing into the early stages of our Friday. That, along with the cold air rushing in behind today’s cold front will set the stage for a much cooler day to round out the current work week.

Colder Friday:

With a very dry and cold atmosphere in place Friday morning, temperatures look to fall on either side of the 0-degree mark. Winds won’t be as strong as what we’re walking out to this morning, but it will be just enough to place wind chills well below-zero. It’s safe to say you’ll need to pack on those layers before going about your day. Despite plenty of sunshine throughout the day, highs will be limited to the low to mid teens. It’s looking more than likely we’ll see temperatures at or below zero by Saturday morning.