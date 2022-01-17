Brief warm-up Tuesday followed by another Arctic surge

Temperatures Monday afternoon warmed into the upper 20s and low 30s, despite the cloudy start and at times brisk northwest wind. Skies were quick to clear towards late afternoon, with mostly clear skies expected through much of Monday evening. Temperatures Monday night will dip into the mid teens before holding steady, or even rising slightly, by Tuesday morning.

Another quick moving, and strong, clipper system will dive southeast from western Canada Tuesday morning. The current track of the low takes it across the Plains and Midwest, and into the Upper Great Lakes by Tuesday evening. A draw of warm air following the system’s warm front will bring temperatures into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday afternoon, but it will also come with a rather blustery south wind. Winds at first will be from the southeast, shifting to the southwest behind the front Tuesday afternoon. This will likely keep a little chill in the air during the afternoon.

A strong cold front will follow the passage of the low late Tuesday night, quickly bringing temperatures down into the teens Wednesday morning, and even further by Wednesday afternoon. The source for the cold mid to late week originates all the way up north in Canada, where temperatures Monday afternoon were between -20 to -30 degrees, for highs!

That cold air mass does moderate some as it moves south mid-week, but temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday will struggle to make it much above the low teens, and highs on Friday will only come close to 20 degrees. Overnight lows will also fall on either side of zero degrees Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Wind chills will drop back below zero Wednesday morning and remain below zero through at least Friday morning, if not Friday afternoon. We’ll get a little bump in temperatures by the start of the weekend but another quick moving system, followed by another cold front Sunday, will drop temperatures back into the teens and low 20s for the start of next week.