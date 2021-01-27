Bundle Up! Bitterly Cold Follows Early Week Winter Storm

The Stateline is waking up to a fresh round of snow left behind by yesterday’s winter storm. Rockford fell on the lower end of the spectrum, coming in with a total of 2.9″ of snow. Elsewhere, most spots fell in the 4″ to 8″ range with our top report coming out of Albany, Wisconsin at 7″. As we roll into the second half of the work week, old man winter will throw another curveball at us. Not with another winter storm, but with another round of bitterly cold temperatures.

Thanks to all the fresh snow and some substantial clearing overnight, Wednesday morning features a bitterly cold start. Temperatures are running 10° to 15° colder than at this time 24 hours ago, with most spots dropping into the single digits. Behind yesterday’s winter storm, winds have remained out of the north-northeast, which have pushed wind chills below-zero for some. Although we’re not dealing with any snow this morning, you’ll definitely want to pack on those layers before heading into school or work. As a system passes to our south, clouds will be on the increase early in the day. However, sunshine will be quick to return by the afternoon.

Hi-res models show the same storm system that brought a round of heavy snow to portions of Arizona yesterday sliding to our south by mid-day. Most if not all of the snow will remain to our south in Central Illinois, but a flurry or two cannot be ruled out here at home. The one thing that is certain is the increase in cloud cover. Skies for a brief moment will turn mostly cloudy before slowly clearing out during the afternoon. Even with some sunshine in the forecast, the chill isn’t going anywhere. Highs are only set to climb into the low 20s, with wind chills struggling to reach double-digits. Better hold onto those layers, as you’ll need them this afternoon & evening.

As high pressure settles in, sunshine will stick around into weeks end. However, it does come with a cost (as usual). Temperatures remain bitterly cold Thursday & Friday, and it’s because of the influence that snow has on our surface temperatures. With a fresh swath of snow on the ground, some of the sun’s rays will attempt to melt the snow. But because of how high snow’s albedo or reflective rate is, the rest are sent back into the atmosphere. This give the surface less of a chance to warm up, resulting in colder temperatures. Highs both Thursday and Friday are only expected to climb into the 20s, with the possibility of the coldest morning of the winter occurring Thursday morning. Enjoy the sunshine the next few days, but also take caution by bundling!