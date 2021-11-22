Bundle Up Everyone! Thanksgiving Week Start Off with a Winter-Like Chill

Early Week Chill:

Thanksgiving week is kicking off on a very winter-like note thanks to a pair of cold fronts that quietly came through during the day Sunday. Temperatures for most of our local airports have significantly fallen from the mid to upper 50s yesterday to the upper teens and low 20s this morning. Thankfully, winds aren’t nearly as strong as they were on Sunday.

But, even the slightest wind will be capable of bringing our wind chill values down into the single-digits before mid-morning. So it goes without saying that you should dress for the weather this morning and put on a few extra layers before you step out the doorway. With high pressure in control, sunshine is expected to dominate our skies for most if not all of the day Monday.

Aside from a few passing clouds during the afternoon, a lingering northwesterly breeze will keep our temperatures in check. Highs to kick off the week are only expected to climb into the mid 30s, which if you’re keeping score lands 20°-25° cooler than highs Sunday afternoon. This early-week chill is expected to continue into Tuesday morning, with overnight lows falling back down into the upper teens.

Winds then take a turn to the southwest, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph at times. This will help temperatures bounce back into the upper 40s by Tuesday afternoon and then the low 50s by Wednesday.Guidance then shows our next cold front sliding through Wednesday night, bringing another quick drop in temperatures just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving Forecast:

With that cold front does come a small chance for a few showers to linger into the Thanksgiving holiday. But guidance continues to show us drying out by the afternoon with temperatures only peaking in the mid to upper 30s. Another cooler-than-average day is anticipated for Friday with highs hovering around the 40-degree mark for the upcoming weekend.

As far as any travel impacts are concerned. Expect few, if any significant issues straight through the holiday weekend. A system sliding to our west and southwest may bring a slight chance for a passing shower or two Saturday. But we’ll have to see if models continue to trend in that direction over the next few days.