Busy Monday on Tap, Sunshine Returns in a Big Way for Tuesday

Early Week Wintry Mix?

The weather to round out the Thanksgiving holiday weekend remained quiet, with much of the region sitting under beautiful sunny skies with highs near the 40-degree mark. As we prepare to head back into our normal daily routines, the work week kicks off with the “busiest” day in the weather department.

A weak disturbance sliding in from the Upper Midwest is set to bring the Stateline a cloudy start, with a slim chance for a light rain/snow mix from the end of the morning commute to about mid-day. Accumulations will be slim to none, with travel impacts remaining low throughout the duration of this event.

Once this morning’s chances push east, so does the cloud cover as skies are expected to gradually clear throughout the afternoon. Thanks to some late-day mixed sun, highs will touch the low 40s before cooling into the upper 20s/low 30s overnight.

Sun-filled Tuesday:

Following a busy Monday, a more quiet forecast is on tap for Tuesday. One that features plenty of sun. This will help send temperatures into the upper 40s to round out this roller coaster-like November. While November won’t be one for the record books in the temperature department, that can’t be said for our monthly precipitation. As of this morning, this month sits tied with November of 1976 for 3rd driest on record with a total of 0.38″.

Warming Up into December:

More of the same can be expected as we roll into the month of December. Despite the fact that skies are likely to be mostly cloudy on Wednesday, an increasing southwesterly breeze will help send our regional temperatures into the low 50s.

Even with a weak cold front passing through mid-day Thursday, highs remain on either side of the 50-degree mark into the end of the work week. At the same time, the jet stream will slide to the north of the region, keeping away any chance for precipitation until late this weekend.