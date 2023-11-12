After another sunny and mild day in the Stateline, temperatures will fall under clear skies to the mid-30s overnight into Monday morning. Winds will shift from the South Southwest to the West, indicating the passage of a cold front. This front will not cool us off very much, and we will remain dry through the night.

Monday brings slightly breezy winds from the West Northwest, and temperatures similar to where they were Sunday, if not a bit warmer. Some spots South and West of Rockford could easily reach the low 60s for the afternoon as high pressure inches closer.

High pressure continues to settle in for much of the early part of the week. It remains blocked in place due to a slow-moving low-pressure system near the Gulf of Mexico, bringing some areas more rain than they have seen in months! Locally, we will remain warm and dry through Thursday before our next system comes to pass Thursday night. This will bring breezy winds Thursday that could gust toward 35 mph, followed by slight rain chances overnight. It is possible the highest moisture content does not line up with the cold front passage, leading to less widespread chances for rain. Some may end up completely dry through the end of the week.

Despite that cold front, temperatures for the entire week ahead will remain above average for this time of year. Highs reach near the 60-degree mark Monday and Tuesday, followed by the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. The incoming cold front drops highs back to the 50s, but even that is still warmer than the average high of 47° for this time of year.

That warmer than normal pattern looks to continue into the middle-end of November. The Climate Prediction Center has higher confidence (between 50-60% chance) of seeing above normal temperatures between the 18th and 22nd of November.

High pressure keeps our skies clear of clouds and precipitation for the next few days, with breezy conditions expected ahead of the cold front Thursday night. There is a small chance for rain late Thursday, but it is possible some remain dry throughout the week. The week of Thanksgiving appears to be a wetter than normal one, but specifics are too far away yet to hone in on.