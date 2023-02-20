Temperatures were warm again this afternoon making into the lower 40s across much of the Stateline. We had initial sun, but cloud covered was quick to thicken up by the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be warmer for the first half of the evening and night but then fall into the lower 20s by early Tuesday morning. Tuesday temperatures will only be near freezing level, cooler than the last few days. Clouds will stay in place the majority of tonight and tomorrow. Winds will stay breezy with gusts between 25-30 mph tonight and 20-30 mph tomorrow.

There are already winter weather alerts far north of here for the snow that is anticipated to fall in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota along with areas west of that area. For us across the Stateline, it is looking more and more likely that we could see ice accumulation Wednesday into Thursday. This would make for very harsh travel conditions. For southern areas in DeKalb and Lee counties it’s likely this will mainly be rain with some transitions to freezing rain Wednesday evening and overnight. Up in southern Wisconsin, a freezing rain/snow mix is expected. For the majority of the area this will likely fall as freezing rain.

Temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 30s, but by Friday we will only be in the mid 20s. By the weekend, temperatures will warm back up. The end of the week system we still could be tracking a little bit of snow, but with warmer temperatures in the forecast, that system is looking a bit more unlikely. However, there is still room for the track and temperature pattern to change.