It was a very blustery day today with winds being a huge factor. Sustained winds reached nearly 20-30 mph for many, with some peak wind gusts topping out in the 50-60 mph range. The Rockford airport recorded a wind gust of 59 mph earlier this evening.

To put this into perspective in a fun way, our trash can tracker shows that if you left your trash can out on the street, it is likely not in front of your house anymore.. With winds gusting close to 50 and 55 miles per hour for many of this this afternoon.

Of the rain we had today, we had some decent totals, particularly to the north part of the Stateline. Rockford received four tenths of an inch of rain, while many other spots were close to or more than a half inch. Many spots had even more rain than this yesterday.

Temperatures fall tonight, but not far from where they already are. Our overnight low reaches into the low 40s, with clouds gradually moving out into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, we see the return of sunshine, and temperatures rebound into the upper 50s again, a slight breeze remains in place through the afternoon.

This is your last reminder to set your clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end tonight at 2AM. This also means that our sunset time tomorrow afternoon will be at 4:44PM… So, say goodbye to sunlight after 5PM.

A decent ridge works in for the middle of the week, but a strong push of cold air is right on its heels, with the longer-term outlook significantly favoring below normal temperatures for the 11th through the 15th of this month.

Remember: normal high temperatures by that time are in the upper 40s, so we are looking at a much cooler air mass to come in for next weekend and beyond.

We already see that cold spell starting to show up by the end of the 7-Day Forecast… But the good news is, we have some time with much more pleasant weather in the meantime. Rain chances return by Thursday, with the significantly cooler weather settling in behind that cold front for next weekend and beyond.