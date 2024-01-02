Temperatures are as low as the upper teens in Galena, with the wind chill factored in there, single digits. Everyone else right now are in the 20s, with wind chills factored in, it feels like the teens. Bundle up before heading out there. Wind gusts are going to range between 20-25 mph this afternoon so we will have a chill factored in all day.

There will be a change in our weather pattern eventually. A late week system moving in to our southwest could bring us a chance of precipitation by late in the weekend/early next week. Cooler air will wrap in for most of the country as we head closer to this time frame as well.

Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Because temperatures will hover around freezing level this afternoon, we could see a chance of freezing drizzle. There remains a slim chance of light snow showers/flurries Wednesday afternoon. Our eyes still remain on the system as we head into later this upcoming weekend and early next week.