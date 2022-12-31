Temperatures are above normal for our average overnight low which is around 16 degrees for this time of year. We are in the lower to mid 20s across the Stateline with a few upper teens. There will still be frost on most cars that are sitting outdoors early this morning so allow extra time to defrost. Wind chills are not a factor this morning in most places.

We are going to warm into the upper 30s Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday night look for temperatures dropping to near freezing level, 31 degrees tonight in Rockford. The second half of the weekend will be warmer with temperatures making it into the lower 40s Sunday.

We should stay dry the first half of the day but then there is a chance of mixed precipitation later Saturday evening and tonight. Some will see a little bit of rain but a few areas where temperatures do fall to 31 degrees or at 32 will see a transition to mixed precipitation. Drive extra careful and if you can stay off of the roads, do so. There could be a few slick spots tonight. Winds will also be a little bit of a factor overnight gusting around 15 mph.

The best chance of rain for the area will move in by Monday late afternoon/early evening through Tuesday morning. Overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning there is a chance of thunder. Severe weather should stay well south of our area where the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting places in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

The start of the work week temperatures will likely be in the mid 40s. We will be very warm on Tuesday as temperatures are expected to make it into the lower to even mid 50s in a few spots. However, temperatures will once again fall back into the mid to lower 30s after Tuesday.