We are starting our morning off with some foggy areas out there again. Leave a few extra minutes for traveling early Sunday morning. The fog will mix out soon with the sun rising and winds picking up slightly.

A very stray shower cannot be ruled out later Sunday, but the best chance of rain will come Monday. Sunday will be another good day for Fourth of July activities. Temperatures early Sunday morning are in the upper 50s/lower 60s across the Stateline. We are looking at a very similar day to what we had Saturday, with daytime highs in the upper 80s for most Sunday. Sunday night, lows will hold up a little bit more, in the mid to upper 60s. We are going to have a mostly to partly sunny sky Sunday, but then there are changes on the way. On the Fourth, look for temperatures around 89 degrees and then lows in the lower 70s with the chance of showers and even some severe storms.

Unfortunately the better chance of widespread showers is going to come on the Fourth of July. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Stateline to a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms Monday afternoon and night. Tuesday the Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5).



The storms look to come through during the late afternoon and evening hours. For Jo Daviess County and northwest areas of the Stateline rain will move in as early as 12-1pm Monday afternoon. For southwest areas such as Sterling, about 2-3pm. This will come in a few different waves with a few cells and storms coming through the area near dusk/firework time. The biggest threats for us are gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail, although a tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Winds will be between 5-10mph with gusts up to 15mph on Sunday so another repeat of conditions that we saw yesterday. On Independence Day, it will be the windier day out of the two. Without thunderstorm winds, gusts could approach about 25mph.

Temperatures are going to stay above average to start the work week off before they come down slightly mid to late week. We also look to finally switch back to an active pattern after we have not seen a decent rain in some time, this is good news as much of the Stateline is abnormally dry still.