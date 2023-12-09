HISTORICAL

A White Christmas is officially defined as having 1″ of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Historically speaking, the greater chances for seeing a White Christmas are across the Northern portions of the country or in the mountains. Locally, it is around a 40-50% chance based on previous historical data between 1991-2020.

In Rockford, we have seen our fair share of extreme warmth and extreme cold on Christmas Day, even going back just the last 6 years. Before blizzard-like conditions leading up to Christmas last year, we had not seen a White Christmas since 2017. In the last six years, we have seen three Christmases with warmer than normal temperatures, and three with cooler than normal. Among the warmest, all three of those years cracked the top 10 warmest Christmases on record in Rockford, including the record high of 59° in 2019.

FORECAST

This year we are seeing strong El Niño conditions, where there are uncharacteristically warm ocean currents near the equator. This typically leads to warmer and milder winters across much of the country, including the Stateline. On its own, that does not indicate anything one way or another about our chances for snow any given day, including Christmas. That being said, long-range computer models have been indicating a very strong Pacific jet stream in the upper levels of the atmosphere may develop within the next two weeks.

This strong jet will help to move warm Pacific air across much of the country to close out the month of December, with generally mild weather for almost all of the lower 48 states. In addition to the mild air this will bring, it will also help to develop an almost stagnant trough of low pressure off the West Coast, which is typically accompanied by ridging and high pressure across the Central U.S. This helps to keep the large pools of cold air locked up in the Arctic latitudes, limiting the polar blasts that reach the United States. This is exactly the pattern that favors seasonably warm and dry conditions for most of the country.

This pattern is backed up by forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center as well. They are forecasting about a 70-80% chance of above average temperatures between both the 15th-19th and 17th-23rd of December across the upper Midwest. While this does not indicate how much above average temperatures will be, it does indicate increasing confidence in that such forecast. Meanwhile, they are also forecasting below average precipitation, indicating that fewer systems will pass through the region, limiting the chances for snow (or rain for that matter).

CONCLUSION

With the mild and dry forecast for at least the next two weeks leading up to Christmas, it looks unlikely that we will see a White Christmas in the Stateline this year. While we may get a strong system to move into the area right before the 25th, it would be hard to see much snow accumulate given the likely above freezing ground temperatures persisting into the end of the month. Any system would need to produce a good amount of snow followed by cold weather to keep that snow in place. Maybe next year!