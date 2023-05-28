Chalk Sunday afternoon up as another beautiful and warm afternoon. Highs reached the low and mid-80s for most despite a little additional cloud cover compared to the previous few days. That cloud cover keeps us a little warmer for the overnight low, as we only fall to the low 50s.

Tomorrow brings a perfect forecast for any outdoor activities, including grilling! This Memorial Day Forecast is not quite going to be as warm as last year, when we reached 91° in Rockford!

If you plan to enjoy the holiday by grilling out or having any open fires, be aware that there is a small fire risk with low humidities and light winds. Fires could spread quickly due to the dry stretch we have had!

High temperatures the soar into the upper 80s and low 90s for most of the week ahead. Normally highs are closer to the upper 70s this time of year.

With high temperatures well above normal for the week ahead, this is as good a time as any to remember our heat safety tips! Be sure to limit sun exposure, drink plenty of water, and take breaks in the shade/indoors often. Welcome to the unofficial start to summer!

The warm and dry stretch continues this week, as our monthly precipitation deficit grows. If we see no additional rain in the next few days, this May will finish as only the 21st time since 1906 that Rockford has seen less than 2 inches of rainfall in the month of May.

The warm weather sticks around this week, with highs returning to the upper 80s and low 90s possible for a few days. Rain chances are not all that impressive this week, but we could see a few sporadic showers and storms during the middle portion of the week.