While the Midwest is typically known for its wild temperature swings from one day to the next, the last week or so in the Stateline has just been downright hot. highs have been in the upper 80s and low 90s now for almost a full week, with high pressure dominating the weather pattern. We will see one more hot day before some changes are coming for the back end of the weekend.

After a bit of a hazy sunset, skies will remain mainly clear overnight. Clear skies, paired with light winds and low humidity, will allow our temperatures tonight to fall down into the low 60s, with a few spots falling to the 50s.

It will be another hot day in the Stateline tomorrow, with highs reaching the low 90s for most. Initially, we will see plenty of sunshine, similar to what we saw Friday. Clouds, and eventually showers/storms will move into the area by the evening.

The timing of these is likely after 6PM, closer to 8/9PM for most. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with the main threats including damaging winds and hail. Remain weather aware tomorrow evening!

That same system brings us more scattered rain showers into Sunday and possibly Monday with the upper-level low pressure system wrapping itself up across the Great Lakes. While we may see an isolated rumble of thunder Sunday, these showers will not provide much in the way of total rainfall.

Some spots could see around an inch of rain, especially under any thunderstorms from Saturday night. However, if anyone misses out on the storms, they could see under a half inch of rain.

Any rain would be good news, with the lack of rain just getting worse. The last time we saw more than a quarter of an inch of rain was over a month ago, and the last time we saw more than 1.0″ of rain was the end of February.

Drought continues to expand across the Stateline, with now the entire viewing area under at least a Moderate Drought. Even some areas of Severe Drought are seeping closer to the Stateline.

Hopefully rain totals this weekend end up being a bit on the higher end, but we do have more chances late next week as well. Temperatures will drop back below normal for the early part of next week before returning close to normal for the middle and end of the week.