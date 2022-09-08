The last several days have been beautiful; low humidity, warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. But the summer warmth isn’t expected to stick around as more of an October-like feel takes hold of the Stateline Sunday and Monday of next week.

High temperatures Friday afternoon are expected to warm back into the low 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Friday evening remains dry, but warm, so heading out to week 3 of Friday night football there should be no issues with the weather. You may need a light jacket, though, as the sun sets and temperatures cool during the evening. We’ll manage to have a fairly decent day Saturday ahead of a cold front that’ll move in late Saturday evening. Behind the front, temperatures will drop quite a bit with highs expected to only ‘warm’ into the middle to upper 60s Sunday and Monday.

Low pressure will become cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream during the day Sunday. As this occurs, both moisture and cloud cover will continue to wrap around the low into the Stateline. Brisk northeast winds Sunday and Monday, combined with the cloud cover and rain showers, will give temperatures more of an October-like feel. The chill doesn’t last as a ridge of high pressure builds back in following Monday, bringing temperatures back into the 70s – possibly close to 80 degrees – by the end of next week.

The rain arriving with the front will actually fall behind the front Saturday evening, with a few heavier showers possible. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder late Saturday night and Sunday morning as the upper low nears northwest Illinois. Rainfall totals up to, and even over, an inch are possible from Saturday night through Monday, with the highest occurring over southern Wisconsin and northwest Illinois.