Changing Late Week Pattern Breaks the Midwest Chill – Could Bring Heavy Rainfall

The first week and a half of May has brought quite the chill across much of the country, with temperatures in northern Illinois four degrees colder, on average, during this time. Our weather pattern, however, is about to do a 180 with warming temperatures through the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler days with highs in the 50s on Monday, and near 60 degrees Tuesday. We’ll still remain below average Wednesday but temperatures will reach the low 60s. By Wednesday night a strong warm front will lift north, bringing highs back into the 70s (closer to average) Thursday afternoon. Following the front will also be copious amounts of moisture leading to several rounds of heavy rainfall. That first round is expected to move through Wednesday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong, will be likely for the afternoon Thursday ahead of a cold front. That front will then become the focal point for repeated rounds of rain to move along, possibly right over northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Rainfall totals through the end of the week could reach close to 2-3 inches in some spots, increasing the risk for flooding. Best chances for rain appear to be, right now, Wednesday night, Thursday, Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.