Temperatures will continue to remain above average (average high 84 degrees) throughout much of the week as a strong ridge of high pressure continues over the West. There, high temperature soared through the 90s, reaching the low 100s across the Plains states where heat advisories and excessive heat warnings continue into Tuesday. Some of that heat will spread east Tuesday afternoon bringing temperatures into the low 90s locally Tuesday afternoon. The forecast high for Rockford is 91 degrees. Expect heat index temperatures to reach the mid 90s during the day.

Highs throughout the week will remain in the upper 80s/low 90s but could soar well into the 90s for the upcoming weekend. This, however, is dependent on the overall jet stream and how far north or south it travels from the Stateline.

The strong ridge of high pressure over the West will remain in place until late week. Low pressure moving overtop the ridge will help flatten it, spreading some of the heat east into the Great Lakes. If the ridge remains to the north of the Stateline high temperatures going into the weekend could rise into the mid/upper 90s Saturday and low to mid 90s Sunday.

If the jet stream falls to the south, or right overhead, it could bring more variability in our weekend temperatures, as well a higher chance for thunderstorms across the Midwest and Great Lakes. This set up could also mean a higher chance for heavy rainfall, especially Saturday and Saturday night, as well as a chance for a few stronger storm clusters to move through. It’s still a little early to say with any certainty what we will see for the weekend, but the forecast right now calls for highs near 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday with a chance for storms Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday. We’ll continue to refine the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.