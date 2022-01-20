Chill again tonight, active weekend ahead

Temperatures today did not make it out of the teens, but we will get a break from the bitter cold soon. That break in the cold comes with three disturbances bringing chances for snow Saturday morning through Monday night. In the short term, we are still dealing with this cold as temperatures tonight get below zero for most. Wind chills will not be as big of a factor as it was last night due to the lighter winds.

Tomorrow, we will warm up into the 20s for the afternoon high with a lot of sunshine, like we had Thursday. Despite the warmer temperatures, wind chills will remain in single digits as winds pick up for the afternoon.

Then, looking toward the weekend, that is when we see a few chances for some snow showers work their way though. The first chance comes on Saturday morning with the passage of a cold front. The moisture profile is not very supportive of a lot of snow, but there is a chance for some snow showers in the morning and flurries through the afternoon.

The second chance for snow comes on Sunday morning with a clipper system working its way in from Canada. This one shows a slightly higher chance for snow showers, but accumulations will still be light regardless.

The third chance for snow is a bit more delayed, coming on Monday evening with yet another clipper from Canada. This system will have a slightly higher chance for more widespread snow, but again, accumulations will be light.

All of these systems are being steered by the upper level jet stream pattern. The jet is aimed from the Northwest to the Southeast, allowing the systems to ride along it, bringing us those chances for snow this weekend.

So if we recap all of these winter systems, we have chances for snow Saturday morning and flurries for the afternoon, and two clippers moving through Sunday morning and Monday evening. Then the arctic air returns for the middle of the week.

The warm up for the weekend and early next week brings us up into the 20s, which is quite warm compared to what we see just a few days later, only reaching teens for the highs.

You can watch the full forecast from the 10PM newscast below: