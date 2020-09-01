Chill briefly settles in for the first day of Meteorological Fall

Meteorological Fall officially started September 1st and is the three month period of September, October and November. While the beginning of Meteorological Fall doesn’t mean the Fall season has started, it does mean a new period of record keeping for meteorologists and climatologists. Beginning December 1st is the beginning of Meteorological Winter, and will run through the end of February. Astronomical Fall begins September 22nd.

Temperatures, though, felt more Fall-like with highs staying in the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday thanks to an abundance of cloud cover and breezy Northeast wind. Skies will remain cloudy through much of the evening as the rain continues to shift east. Showers and isolated thunderstorms filling back in over eastern Iowa will move east through the evening, shifting into the Stateline by 9pm/10pm. The rain will last a little after Midnight with skies staying partly to mostly cloudy by sunrise Wednesday. Fog will also be likely during the morning as the low clouds hang around. The fog shouldn’t be overly dense, but there could be a few locations where visibility falls under a few miles.

High pressure building back in Wednesday should help clear our skies and warm highs back into the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. Next chance for rain doesn’t look to return until the end of the weekend and early next week.