Chill Lingers for Black Friday, Flurries/Drizzle Possible for Stroll on State

Coldest Morning Thus Far:

Up until yesterday, the coldest morning of the meteorological fall season (so since September 1st) was 18° back on November 19th. Well, the combination of Wednesday night’s cold front and a high pressure system moving in has rewritten that statistic as the Stateline is waking up to temperatures in the low to mid teens.

BRRRR! If you are heading out early to get in on some deals for Black Friday, be sure to dress in extra layers. Along with the frigid cold does come a little sunshine to start, with clouds eventually winning out by the afternoon.

Black Friday Forecast:

Although a majority of our Friday will be spent under mostly cloudy skies, the weather remains dry. Highs this afternoon remain brisk in the low 30s. However, with light winds out of the northwest/southeast, wind chill values will remain in the teens and 20s.

In other words, those layers you put on this morning will definitely come in handy for later today. Cloud cover lingers into the overnight hours, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s by Saturday morning. Milder temperatures move in for the first half of the weekend. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if you do encounter a few rain drops or snowflakes if you’re heading downtown for Stroll on State.

Stroll on State Forecast:

Cloud cover wins out the day yet again, with high temperatures jumping into the low 40s. These are seasonable conditions for this time of the year and good news for Stroll on State’s return. The one thing we’ll have to keep our eyes on is the arrival of a weak clipper system.

Guidance does show this system moving overhead by the early afternoon hours, bringing a low chance for light rain showers and patchy drizzle. Temperatures aloft will be cold enough for the possibility for a few flurries. If anything does fall, it will be very light and will be around Saturday afternoon into the early evening. Then quiet weather returns starting Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.