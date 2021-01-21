Chill settles in following gusty northwest winds Thursday evening

A rather strong cold front continues to move south Thursday evening, shifting winds around to the northwest and bringing in a colder air mass. The clouds from earlier in the evening continue to depart, leaving northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin under a mostly clear sky. Gusty northwest winds have pushed wind chills in a few spots into the low teens and single digits, currently over much of northwest Illinois.
As the cold air sinks south overnight, temperatures Friday morning will fall into the upper single digits and low teens. A northwest wind around 10 mph will push wind chills down below zero, remaining below zero through mid-morning. Winds will ease as the center of the high moves across the Stateline during the afternoon Friday, keeping highs right around 20 degrees. Some of the coldest air so far this winter season settles into the area Friday night and Saturday morning with temperatures Saturday morning falling near 0 degrees. The good news, winds will be nearly calm so there won’t be bitterly cold wind chills. However, it is still going to be cold! Temperatures Saturday will warm into the low 20s.