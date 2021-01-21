Chill settles in following gusty northwest winds Thursday evening

If you thought Tuesday morning was cold, just wait until you step outside. Yesterday's weak disturbance helped slide a cold front through the region, allowing colder air to filter in from the northwest. That, in combination with clearing skies, resulted in a much cooler start to the day. Many of us are waking up to temperatures in the single-digits, with wind chills well below 0°. Before you take that first step out the door, make sure to pack on those layers. Otherwise, the weather remains quiet for the morning commute. Just be on the lookout for slick spots, as any lingering moisture from yesterday's snowfall may have froze over thanks to how cold it got this morning.

As for the rest of our Wednesday, we'll trade in snow chances for a nice stretch of sunny weather (for once). However, winds are going to be the main focus this afternoon. Two systems, a high pressure to the south, and a maturing low pressure system to the northwest will both be behind today's increase wind. Since these two systems are relatively close to one another, the pressure in between the two tightens up. As I always says with a set up like this, the tighter the pressure gradient is at the surface, the stronger winds will be. Winds today will be out the southwest, and could approach 30-35 mph at times late this afternoon into the evening. Slick spots may be the main concern for those heading out this morning, but winds may make for a bumpy ride home later today.