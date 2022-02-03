Chill sticks around before a little warm up next week

Temperatures through the weekend remain below average, in the low to mid 20s Friday and Saturday and only rising to near 30 degrees for Sunday. Although Sunday’s temperatures will be closer to our average high of 31 degrees. But by early next week we begin to see at least a brief pattern change that’ll bring our numbers up above average likely next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The warm up is the result of strong ridging developing off the Pacific Northwest coast, causing a downstream trough of low pressure to form, pushing the jet stream north of the Stateline Tuesday afternoon. Despite the warm up, skies will remain mostly dry Tuesday afternoon but we could see a few light snow/rain showers next Wednesday and Thursday.

The warm up isn’t something that looks to stick around too long as long range outlook is favoring a higher probability for below average temperatures across the Great Lakes and Midwest. It also looks like parts of the Great Lakes may be favored for a higher probability for above average precipitation during that time as well.

There are a couple clipper systems that move through next week, one coming in Sunday with another Wednesday and Thursday. The clipper during the Wednesday/Thursday/Friday time frame may hold a slightly higher chance for bringing some accumulating snow to the Stateline, but time will tell as we get close to the end of next week.