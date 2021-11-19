Chill Sticks Around For Friday, Warming Up This Weekend

Cold Friday Morning:

There it is folks! The Stateline saw it’s first single-digit wind chill of the season as Rochelle for a brief moment felt like 9-degrees. BRRRR. As far as temperatures are concerned, most were able to drop into the mid to upper teens thanks to a mostly clear night and light surface winds. So, you don’t want to leave the house this morning without putting on a few extra layers to stay warm. The chill does hang around for our Friday before we see a significant jump in our daily highs for the upcoming upcoming weekend.

Remaining Chilly:

Friday begins on a sun-filled note, with clouds increasing into the afternoon. Although our wind flow is out of the south and southeast today, temperatures only climb a few degrees from yesterday. Most of our local airports should land in the upper 30s, with a spot or two hitting the 40-degree mark. One positive to today’s forecast is that we don’t have to deal with a gusty wind like we did during the later half of Thursday.

Winds throughout the day stay light, with gusts only topping out around 15 mph. Cloud cover hangs around into the overnight hours as a weak disturbance slides in from the Upper Midwest. We may see the sun peek out a few times on Saturday. But the biggest difference as we move into the weekend is our jump in temperatures.

Warmer Weekend:

It feels like the temperature roller coaster we’ve been on during the month of November is never-ending. Fortunately for us, temperatures will be on the rise into the weekend. With winds being more out of the southwest Saturday, highs will quickly climb into the low 50s, landing 10°-15° warmer than highs this afternoon. Guidance does show a disturbance sliding in late Saturday bringing with it a small chance for showers Saturday night.

Rain chances continue into Sunday, with temperatures falling back into the upper 40s. After the cold front slides through, another round of cold air is expected to sink down from the Upper Midwest and southern Canada, resulting in a drop in our temperatures into next week. The work week kicks off with lows falling into the upper teens and low 20s, with highs only climbing into the low 30s by Monday afternoon.