The wind Monday afternoon definitely had a chill to it as gusts were as high as 25 mph at times. Despite the sunshine, high temperatures only warmed into the low 60s area wide, with Rockford reaching 64 degrees. The average high is 72 degrees. Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the week, but gradually warm by the time the weekend arrives.

The cumulus clouds from the afternoon will continue to fade Monday evening, leaving us with a mostly clear sky through most of the night. Temperatures overnight will fall to around 40 degrees, only rising to near 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Like Monday, skies will turn partly cloudy as we remain on the western edge of an area of strong winds in the jet stream. These stronger winds have produced a few upper level disturbances, which is why we have had the cloud cover, but with the dry air in place our skies have been dry. And our skies are expected to remain dry straight through the week.

High pressure moving down from Canada Tuesday and Wednesday will bring some of our coldest temperatures so far this season, with highs in some locations struggling to reach 60 degrees both days. But the bigger story will be the overnight low temperatures, dropping into the middle 30s both nights. Winds will turn calm and with a clear sky, areas of frost are possible. Widespread frost isn’t expected with the center of the high pressure system still to the north and northeast.

Temperatures will be slow to climb both days, but will rise back into the upper 60s, to near 70 degrees, Friday afternoon and then likely low to middle 70s into the weekend. Bundle up the next couple of mornings because it will definitely be chilly and brisk.