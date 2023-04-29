Highs Saturday afternoon snuck their way into the upper 50s for some as we saw a dry period with even a few peeks of sunshine earlier. Officially Rockford reached a high of 59, which is 10° cooler than it was yesterday. Unfortunately, that is the warmest it will be for a few days, as a chilly end to the weekend is in store for us.

Starting with tonight, we could see a few spotty showers late tonight before they increase in coverage tomorrow morning. As temperatures fall, we could see even a few flakes trying to mix in overnight and early tomorrow morning. Winds will also begin to pick up as colder air starts to filter in.

Widespread light rain sticks around throughout the day as highs only reach the mid-40s, nearly 20 degrees below normal. Winds will also begin to pick up out of the West Northwest, gusting to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Early tomorrow morning will bring us our highest chance to see a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain, and we could see a few flakes again late Sunday night. Widespread light rain remains in place through the afternoon.

The low-pressure system bringing the rain and cold lingers around the Great Lakes Region through Monday, keeping us cooler through then. Rain will be more confined across the Eastern portions of the Stateline Monday, but a few spotty showers are possible through then. Once the system begins to move out of the area Tuesday, we will start to warm back up through the rest of the week.

Two days with highs in the 40s are in store Sunday and Monday with rain and even a few snowflakes possible. The sun comes back out as temperatures return to the 50s and 60s to finish out the week. Rain chances return again Thursday.