We have been dealing with the blowing and drifting snow over the last couple days, and while road conditions are improving a bit in many spots, but we are still seeing mostly or completely covered roads being reported across more counties to the West. Most of the concern remains on more rural roads, out in the open.

The chill has been with us quite a while, and now the winter weather alerts from yesterday have been replaced with a Wind Chill Advisory for the entire Stateline that went into effect at 9PM and lasts through 10AM tomorrow morning.

This is because wind chills fall to around -20° at times. This level of wind chill can cause frostbite in under 20 minutes.

Air temperatures fall back below zero overnight, under mostly clear skies. Winds remain breezy from the West Northwest. Blowing snow remains a bit of an issue, but not quite as bad as the last few days.

While our Christmas will feel a bit warmer than these last few days, it will likely be the coldest Christmas since 2000, when we only saw a high of 7°! That was also the year we saw our coldest Christmas temperature of -22°. Normally we see highs much closer to 32°.

We start out the day with temperatures near zero, but some sunshine will help to warm us into the double digits into the afternoon. Temperatures don’t cool off very quickly as clouds roll in with scattered snow chances starting late Sunday night.

By around 10PM Christmas evening, we could see a few flakes flying around the area as a clipper system rolls in.

Snow chances continue through the night, and we still could see a few lingering flurries into the early morning Monday. As far as snow totals are concerned, most will see maybe just a dusting up to an inch of accumulation. Areas to the West of the Mississippi River could see slightly higher totals.

That snow will not stick around long, as temperatures warm back well above average later this week. We are still in the teens through Monday, but 20s, 30s, and 40s are expected by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday respectively. Normal high temperatures around this time of year are in the low 30s. You know what they say around the Midwest, “If you don’t like the weather, just wait a few days!”

That warming trend sticks with us a bit longer, with the long-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favoring above normal temperatures around the turn of the New Year.

We also enter a more active pattern, with higher chances for rain coming up through that same period of time.

Christmas is still looking chilly, but after some snow chances Sunday night into Monday, temperatures warm dramatically into the 40s by the end of next week.