Thursday Recap:

Yesterday’s storm system brought a rather unpleasant day to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. One that featured a heavy morning rain, a mix of rain and snow, and rather gusty winds.Snowfall-wise, the further to the west you live, the more you saw pile up in your yard. Rockford ended up on the short end of the stick, landing only a trace. With all of that now behind us, an area of high pressure slides in and helps keep things quiet from here on out.

Chilly Friday:

Ahead of the warmth that slides in over Super Bowl weekend lies a rather chilly Friday. The one thing to keep in mind for the morning commute is that there will be the potential for slick spots. With temperatures sitting near or below freezing, moisture left over from yesterday’s “slopfest” may freeze over.

Cloud cover lingering from overnight is expected to clear before mid-morning, resulting in a sun-filled end to the week. However, a breeze out of the northwest will limit our ability to warm, leaving us in the lower 30s this afternoon. In fact, low 30s places us right on par with what we typically see on average by February 10th. Skies remain mainly clear overnight, with temperatures falling to seasonable levels, in the upper teens.

Warming Back Up:

High pressure is then expected to slide to our east by Saturday morning, allowing winds to change from the northwest to the southwest. This, along with plenty of sunshine will give temperatures a nice boost, placing most in the low 40s.

The same can be expected for Super Bowl Sunday, just add a few more clouds to the sky. Temperatures in the 40s are then expected to carry on well into next week, with our next chance for any precipitation holding off until Tuesday night.