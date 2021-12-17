Chilly Friday, Light Snow Chance Overnight

Very Warm December:

We’re closing in on the first day of astronomical winter and in no way, shape, or form have we felt like winter throughout December. Including the historic warmth from the past few days, our average high since December 1st sits at exactly 48°.

For those who are keeping track, that’s 11.3° above our average high to date. Thursday was our “day of transition” as strong winds out of the west helped filter in a much cooler air-mass into the region. Temperatures quickly fell throughout the day and continued to fall overnight, landing most in the upper teens by early Friday.

Chilly Friday

Despite the return of winter’s chill, Friday features a much-needed break from the intense winds that were felt both Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine early on will give way to an increase in cloud cover, especially late in the day. This is all in response to a weak storm system that slides to our south.

But it looks like guidance brings in just enough moisture for a few flurries/snow showers to pop up overnight Friday into the early stages of Saturday. A dusting at most can be expected. Even though that may not sound like much, temperatures will be chilly enough to cause a couple slick spots. Just in case, please take extra caution if planning to travel early Saturday.

Weekend Outlook:

The good news is, the light snow chance that arrives overnight tonight will be the only chance for precipitation in the next seven days. Beginning this weekend, a dry weather pattern commences with temperatures landing closer to normal. Cloud cover sticks around for much of your Saturday, with sunshine making more of an appearance for Sunday.

High pressure to our east will keep conditions dry into early next week, with temperatures climbing into the low 40s Monday. Guidance does show a moisture-starved cold front sliding Monday night. While we won’t see any precipitation from it, it will help cool temperatures down a bit heading into the middle of next week.